David Weil is set to create an Amazon Original series next, titled Solos. The seven-part anthology series will feature some of the critically acclaimed stars including Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Uzo Aduba among others. Read along to know more about the upcoming series and when it arrives on the platform.

Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren to star in David Weil’s Solos

Showrunner and executive producer David Weil of Hunters fame is now creating an anthology drama series which will star Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. It will exclusively arrive on the streaming platform later this year and will be available for streaming in over 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Speaking about the show, Weil expressed how thrilled he is to work with this group of actors. He said in a media statement, “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project”.

Solos will be a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part series that will divulge in to understand the deeper sense of human connections which will be explored through an individual’s lens. The show is to tell an intriguing character-driven story, which will all be from a different point of views as well as situations. The show will highlight how even in the moments that seem isolated to us and circumstances that feel disparate, human experience keeps everyone connected.

The show is to be executively produced by David Weil along with Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster while Pixie Wespiser is to bankroll the project. The project also marks Weil’s directorial debut and a couple of episodes will be directed by Taylor-Johnson as well. Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson are also on-board the project as additional directors.

