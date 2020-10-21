Anne Hathaway Surprises Fans By Patiently Sitting For Prosthetic Session For 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway is gearing up for her role as a powerful and evil witch in the upcoming dark fantasy comedy film, The Witches. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of her upcoming film. Anne Hathaway posted a time-lapse video of her getting into the witch prosthetics. In this video, Anne Hathaway can be seen sitting patiently as her team covers her head with multiple layers of what appears to be silicone-goop.

The actor's hair was tied by a string that was attached to the room's ceiling. The multiple layers were further turned into the prosthetics for her wicked role in the film. The video was a time-lapse, which also means that the actual process might have taken hours. In the entire video, Anne Hathaway is seen sitting still as her face gets covered. Underneath those prosthetics, one can spot the actor smiling. Take a look at Anne Hathaway's Instagram video below.

Anne Hathaway's intense prosthetics session

Anne Hathaway captioned the behind the scenes video as:

Everyone: It’s magic!

Me:

#TheWitchesMovie

Also Read | 'Bride Wars' cast: From Anne Hathaway to Kate Hudson; see list

Fans' reactions

Fans seem surprised seeing Anne Hathaway's patience level thought out the session. One of the Instagram users commented, 'ffff, much respect Anne! I would faint and have panic attacks. Even though that’s not possible at the same time.', while another added, 'But everyone is still all “I can’t wear a mask in Target for 20 minutes...I can’t breathe...” while Anne just sits their like a human statue while they dump a series of goops and never stops smiling'. Some of her fans said that they felt claustrophobic just seeing Anne Hathaway. One of her fans praised Anne saying 'This is why you're an award winning actress. Thanks for sharing behind the scenes content with us fans'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Anne Hathaway Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Anne Hathaway's character looks promising in 'The Witches' remake trailer

About The Witches Movie

This is of the most-awaited ones amongst Anne Hathaway's films. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, released in 1983. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. The film is set to be released on HBO Max in the United States on October 22, 2020. The film will also have a theatrical release in selected markets on October 28, 2020, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Also Read | 'Witches are real!': Anne Hathaway hatches the evil plan in 'The Witches' trailer; Watch

Also Read | Anne Hathaway in final talks to star in Doug Liman's pandemic film 'Lockdown'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.