'Witches Are Real!': Anne Hathaway Hatches The Evil Plan In 'The Witches' Trailer; Watch

Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer cook up a storm in the official trailer of this modern-day adaptation of the children's dark fantasy novel 'The Witches' written by popular British novelist Roald Dahl and helmed by Forrest Gump fame Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis. Spencer plays the role of the jolly and loving Grandmother who entertains and indulges in her grandson Luke, played by an African-American child, who is fascinated with stories of witches he hears from his grandma during his vacation at a hotel.

Little does he know that a children-hating coven of witches, headed by The Grand High Witch (played by Hathaway), will materialize an evil plan and wreak havoc by transforming him into a mouse. With Chris Rock as the narrator and Stanley Tucci as Mr.Stringer, the high strung manager of the hotel, the trailer promises a terrifying ride into the land of magic with witches, old grandmothers and mice!

Watch the trailer here:

The Witches was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but was removed from the release calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later announced that it would release in theaters internationally, and stream on HBO Max in the United States on October 22, 2020.

More about the story

The story is set partly in Norway and partly in the United Kingdom, and features the experiences of a young British boy and his Norwegian grandmother in a world where child-hating societies of witches secretly exist in every country. The witches are all ruled by the extremely vicious and powerful Grand High Witch, who in the story has just arrived in England to organize her worst plot ever. But an elderly former witch hunter and her young grandson find out about the evil plan and now they must do everything to stop it and defeat the witches.

