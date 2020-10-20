'Bride Wars' Cast: From Anne Hathaway To Kate Hudson; See List

Bride Wars is a romantic comedy film, written by Greg DePaul. The plot revolves around two childhood best friends who are inseparable. However, things take an ugly turn when they select the same wedding location. Bride Wars movie characters are played by Hollywood’s top actors. Take a look at the Bride Wars cast.

Bride Wars Cast

1. Anne Hathaway as Emma Allan

Anne Hathaway essays the role of Emma Allan, a middle school teacher. Emma is very meek and takes care of everyone but forgets to have some self-care time. Emma is always the first person to give in during a conflict. Anne Hathaway has become an idol for young girls because of her charming yet stern personality. The actor made her debut in the Disney film, The Princess Diaries and rose to prominence ever since then. She also featured in Valentine’s Day, Love & Other Drugs and Alice in Wonderland.

2. Kate Hudson as Olivia Lerner

Kate Hudson plays the role of a successful attorney, Olivia or Liv. She is used to getting her way around things and won’t settle for anything lesser. Liv loses her parents at a very young age and hence attempts to be independent in every aspect of life. However, Liv is protective of only one person and that is Emma. Kate featured in a number of films such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Raising Helen, The Skeleton Key, You Me and Dupree and Fool’s Gold.

3. Chris Pratt as Fletcher Flemson

Fletcher Flemson is Emma’s fiancé and an accountant. Fletcher played by Chris is very controlling and gets aggravated by Emma’s assertive behaviour. Chris Pratt is well known in both television and film industries. He gained popularity for his role of Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. He also received critical acclaim for the same. Chris also featured in Take Me Home Tonight, What’s Your Number, The Five-Year Engagement, Zero Dark Thirty and Delivery Man.

4. Steve Howey as Daniel Williams

Steve Howey plays the role of Liv’s fiancé Daniel in the film. Daniel is a hedge fund manager and embraces Liv’s vulnerability. Steve Howey also featured in the films such as Supercross, DOA: Dead or Alive, Something Borrowed and Game Over Man. He also appeared in a number of television shows such as The Drew Carey Show, Any Day Now, Reba, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Dead to Me.

Bride Wars movie cast also featured Bryan Greenberg as Nathan, Liv’s brother, Candice Bergen as Marion St. Claire, Kristen Johnston as Deb, one of Emma’s colleagues and Michael Arden as Kevin, Liv’s assistant. The rest of the cast of Bride Wars included June Diane Raphael, Casey Wilson, Paul Scheer and John Pankow. Take a look at the trailer below.

Image Credits: Still from Bride Wars trailer

