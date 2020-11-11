Anne Hathaway's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know 'Interstellar' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Quick links:
Anne Hathaway started her career with Disney comedy The Princess Diaries. Hathaway made a transition to adult roles with the 2005 dramas Havoc and Brokeback Mountain. The comedy film The Devil Wears Prada (2006) was her biggest commercial success in which she played an assistant to a fashion magazine editor. The actor portrayed the role of an alcoholic in Rachel Getting Married (2008). This role earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Anne Hathaway gained recognition with roles in the commercially successful romantic films Bride Wars (2009), Valentine's Day (2010), Love & Other Drugs (2010), and the fantasy film Alice in Wonderland (2010). She went on to play a scientist in the science fiction film Interstellar (2014), the owner of an online fashion site in the comedy The Intern (2015), and a haughty portrayal in the heist film Ocean's 8 (2018). On Anne Hathaway's birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies, trivia and facts.
