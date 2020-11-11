Anne Hathaway's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know 'Interstellar' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Anne Hathaway started her career with Disney comedy The Princess Diaries. Hathaway made a transition to adult roles with the 2005 dramas Havoc and Brokeback Mountain. The comedy film The Devil Wears Prada (2006) was her biggest commercial success in which she played an assistant to a fashion magazine editor. The actor portrayed the role of an alcoholic in Rachel Getting Married (2008). This role earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Anne Hathaway gained recognition with roles in the commercially successful romantic films Bride Wars (2009), Valentine's Day (2010), Love & Other Drugs (2010), and the fantasy film Alice in Wonderland (2010). She went on to play a scientist in the science fiction film Interstellar (2014), the owner of an online fashion site in the comedy The Intern (2015), and a haughty portrayal in the heist film Ocean's 8 (2018). On Anne Hathaway's birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies, trivia and facts.

Anne Hathaway's quiz

1. Anne Hathaway missed her college semester for filming her cinematic debut in which film?

The Other Side of Heaven

The Princess Diaries

Carnival

The Cat Returns

2. Anne Hathaway sang 3 songs of which movie with Jess McCartney?

Nicholas Nickleby

Ella Enchanted

The Phantom of the Opera

Hoodwinked

3. Which movie featured Anne Hathaway alongside Heath Ledger?

Havoc

The Devil Wears Prada

Brokeback Mountain

Knocked up

4. Anne Hathaway co-starred Emily Blunt in which movie?

Becoming Jane

Passengers

The Devil Wears Prada

Knocked Up

5. In which year did Anne Hathaway host Saturday Night Live?

2007

2008

2009

2010

6. Can you guess this Anne Hathaway movie with the plot, “A young woman who has been in and out of rehab for the past ten years, returns home for the weekend for her sister's wedding”?

Agent 99

The Princess Diaries

Passengers

Rachel Getting Married

7. Which Christopher Nolan movie did not feature Anne Hathaway?

The Dark Knight

Interstellar

Inception

The Dark Knight rises

8. Anne Hathaway has bagged a Golden Globe Award for which movie?

Les Miserables

The Intern

Interstellar

Rio

9. Anne Hathaway won a Primetime Emmy Award for which television series?

Modern Love

The Simpsons

Get Real

Grounded

10. Anne Hathaway’s husband Adam Shulman belongs to which field?

Literature

Movies

Culinary

Business

Anne Hathaway's quiz - answers

The Princess Diaries

Ella Enchanted

Brokeback Mountain

The Devil Wears Prada

2008

Rachel Getting Married

Inception

Les Miserables

The Simpsons

Business

