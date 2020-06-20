Ansel Elgort From 'Baby Driver' Fame Gets Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

The MeToo movement which started in Hollywood brought forward a number of cases of people in a powerful position in the industry sexually exploiting women. Many took to their social media and shared their ordeal about how big Hollywood personalities like producers, directors and actors physically molested them on various occasions and also threatened them to not speak in order to conserve their public image. Actor Kevin Spacey was accused by multiple victims previously and now, his Baby Driver co-star Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual assault by a Twitter user.

Ansel Elgort accused of sexual misconduct

A Twitter user named Gabby came forward and shared her story of experiencing sexual misconduct by actor Ansel Elgort who predominantly made it to the mainstream with the film The Fault in our Stars. Gabby claimed that she met the actor through social media and also shared a selfie or her with the actor and the screenshots of the direct messages he made to her. She made the claim that Ansel sexually assaulted her when she was just 17. In her hearty note, Gabby shared that Ansel was the first person she had sex with and that she wasn't there in that moment mentally with him.

As seen before on social media, after a celebrity is accused of sexual misconduct, the person faces a severe backlash from internet users. Ansel Elgort similarly is going through the same now. The #AnselisOverParty was trending yesterday on Twitter and a number of social media users came forward and expressed their distress over this revelation made about the actor. One of the Twitter users posted a tweeted writing that they immediately removed the poster of The Fault in our Stars from their room and stuck up a BTS poster instead. Check out netizen reactions below -

I used to stan Ansel Elgort but man you are disgrace! pic.twitter.com/5wGVhfPLkO — Rohann (@urbannaxal) June 20, 2020

Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey while filming Baby Driver pic.twitter.com/3gJy1gLU57 — Drew O. (BLM) (@someguy_9) June 20, 2020

Neither Elgort nor his representatives have come forward and released any statements about the same. As per reports, his representatives are not responding to any press requests as of now either. Reports suggest furthermore that this latest development surrounding Ansel Elgort has jeopardized his casting in the Steven Spielberg film Wild Wild West.

