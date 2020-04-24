Jim Parsons Spills The Beans About His Role In Upcoming Netflix Limited Series 'Hollywood'

Actor Jim Parsons best known for playing the role of Sheldon Cooper on the hit television series The Big Bang Theory will soon be seen essaying a completely different character. Jim Parsons plays the role of a talent agent in the upcoming Netflix limited series titled Hollywood. According to an entertainment website, Jim Parsons believes that the role of the talent agent Henry Willson in the upcoming series Hollywood is one of the most powerful experiences of his life.

Netflix limited series Hollywood is directed by Ryan Murphy. The limited series is set in the post-World War 2 era. It revolves around a bunch of aspiring actors who try their best to make it big in the film industry. According to the entertainment website, the director of Hollywood was sure that Jim Parsons is the best fit to play the role of the agent. After shooting for Hollywood, Jim Parsons confessed that he has developed empathy for the agent.

Jim Parsons’ role

While talking about his role, Jim Parsons stated that the agent ended up penniless. He further explained that the agent was broke because he would use up all his resources to get his clients the place that he wanted them to reach as well as where they wanted to reach. The agent would pay from the clothes, the lessons and even for the teeth of his clients. Despite being nasty, mucky and weird at times, Jim Parsons couldn’t help but feel for him after he found out that the agent died penniless in a coffin made of Styrofoam.

Jim Parsons spoke about how he perfected the role. He stated that he spent two and a half hours in the makeup chair. He would then leave from the trailer feeling a little freer and transformed without having any knowledge of it happening. He concluded by saying that working in the limited series turned out to be one of the most powerful experiences of his life.

Apart from Jim Parsons, the Netflix series, Hollywood also stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello amongst others. Hollywood is directed by Ryan Murphy and the trailer of the limited series was revealed a few days back. Hollywood will be available for streaming from May 1, 2020.

