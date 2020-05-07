Shamed Kevin Spacey Plays Victim In Sexual Assault Row; Compares Self With Covid Victims

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has spoken up for the first time after he was accused of sexual assault by many men in 2017. Painting a sorry picture for himself, and somehow playing the victim card, Kevin Spacey, who has always denied the claims despite them being from multiple sources, lamented about how sexual assault allegations adversely impacted his life. He said that in a matter of hours he lost his job and most of his relationships as well.

Kevin Spacey's case

According to a news daily, the 60-year-old actor who was well-known at that time for his role in the popular series House of Cards, as also for a number of other past roles, described his journey over three years. Kevin Spacey was accused of assault by a string of men in the fall of 2017. He now claims that he can relate to workers who have been laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking about his last three years, Kevin Spacey stated in a podcast that it won’t come as a surprise to anyone when he says that his world completely changed in the fall of 2017.

The shamed Spacey has been maintaining a low profile ever since the claims of sexual assault were brought to light. Despite playing the lead character in the show House of Cards, Kevin Spacey was dropped from the show. He was removed from a completed movie titled All The Money in the World. The movie was then reshot with actor Christopher Plummer in his place.

Kevin Spacey was for some reason asked to reflect on the global coronavirus pandemic on the podcast. He stated that he can relate to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. He has not acted in a single movie or show and has not made a professional appearance since the allegations. He stated that he doesn’t often tell people that he can relate to a situation as he believes that it undermines the experience that the people might be having.

Kevin Spacey stated that he feels that the emotional struggle is still very much the same. He says that he is empathetic towards people who lost their job during the pandemic. He says he can relate to the feeling of suddenly being told that you cannot go back to work or that you might lose your job. He further added that no one has any control over a situation like this one, somehow deeming it appropriate to compare the allegations against him and resulting fallout with those who are suffering from Coronavirus.

