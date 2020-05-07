Ansel Elgort Calls Out Harry Styles' Fan On Twitter, Calls Him 'Crazy'

Harry Styles is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. The English singer, songwriter and actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His fans are regularly showering the former 'One Direction' member with letters, pictures and sometimes fan fiction written about him too. Recently, one such fan was called out by Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort for showing his affection towards Harry Styles.

Also Read | Harry Styles Has Sported Some Iconic Hairstyles Since His One Direction Days, See Pics

The Harry Styles fan wrote in his tweet, “You don't know how happy you make me every day. I wish I can meet you one day and hug you, follow me please? I love you!”. The fan accompanied his message with a picture of an envelope with “all my love for u” written on it. Ansel Elgort then shared the tweet to his 3.7 million followers on twitter. He said, “People are legitimately crazy on this app,” referring to the fan.

Also Read | Harry Styles Reveals If There Is Any Chance Of One Direction Zoom Call Performance

See the tweet here

ppl r legitimately crazy on this app https://t.co/E9gJM1l6tl — Ansel (@AnselElgort) May 7, 2020

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Goes On Drive With Rumored Beau Fai Khadra, Harry Styles Joins Them

Ansel Elgort’s tweet is going viral on Twitter. He made his return to the social media platform after a hiatus of almost two years. Prior to his May 5, 2020 tweet, his last tweet was from the year 2018. Ansel Elgort’s reason to come back on Twitter is still unknown. Ansel Elgort and Harry Styles’ fans are sharing their responses over tweets. Some of them have commented with pretty hilarious replies. See some of the funniest replies here.

imagine minding your business and suddenly getting dragged by ansel elgort for breathing pic.twitter.com/qOBrZ2fd66 — sandy • (@hsvintagecurls) May 7, 2020

Also Read | Harry Styles And Nick Grimshaw's Funny Moments Will Make You Laugh | Watch Videos

WHY DID ANSEL ELGORT HAVE TO DESTROY THIS PERSON LIKE THAT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/132v1AgQNg — dana (@FINELINEDANA) May 7, 2020

Ansel is known to take up the internet by storm. Previously The Baby Driver star had posted several shirtless selfies on Instagram. He had recently posted a nude picture of himself on Instagram. On the work front, Ansel is all set to feature in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. It is expected to release towards the end of this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.