Harry Styles Has Sported Some Iconic Hairstyles Since His One Direction Days, See Pics

Harry Styles is one of the most successful artists from his band One Direction. The Sign of the Times singer has come a long way since his One Direction days. Harry Styles has not only evolved his music style but has also transformed himself into a new-age popstar with his bold fashion choices. But apart from his wardrobe, Harry Styles’ hair has also evolved. So let us go down memory lane and check out Harry’s hair transformation since his One Direction days.

Harry Styles’ hair transformation over the years

1.The X-Factor audition look

Harry Styles auditioned for the UK version of The X Factor back in 2010. During his audition, the then-16-year-old floored the audience and the judges with his performance. The Adore You singer sported his curls with pride but they were shorter at the back and were prominent just above his forehead.

2. 'Up All Night' & 'Take Me Home' looks

Harry Styles sported a similar look during the first two One Direction albums. These hairstyles were similar to his audition look but Harry’s hair was just a tad bit longer than the audition look. The Cherry singer also started sweeping his hair to the right to add some volume just above his forehead.

3. 'Midnight memories' album look

During the Midnight Memories era, Harry Styles started sweeping his hair back from the middle. The One Direction member allowed his natural curls to shine through on both sides. Take a look.

4. ‘Four’ and ‘Made in the A.M.' album looks

Harry Styles started growing out his hair after Midnight Memories. The singer sported longer locks during their Four album and also during the band’s last album Made in the AM. Take a look at these pictures here.

5. 'Fine Line' album look

Currently, Harry Styles is sporting a much more evolved look than his One Direction days. The singer eventually chopped his long locks and has now opted for a more manageable look. Take a look at his current hairstyle here.

