'The Silence Of The Lambs' Star Anthony Hopkins Says "I Admit I’m Bonkers" In New Post

Anthony Hopkins recently took to social media to share a video in which he can be seen talking to a dog statue. The Silence of the Lambs actor made the post and captioned it in a rather hilarious way. Anthony Hopkins is known for portraying some of the best roles in films with several of them winning him a number of accolades throughout the years he has been in films. After posting the video, several people on Twitter shared images and video of their pets over Anthony Hopkins’ tweet which he originally made.

Anthony Hopkins makes hilarious post amid lockdown

As the video begins, Anthony Hopkins could be seen talking to a dog statue. Thus, the actor took a hilarious approach by talking to the figurine and making it seem as if he was talking to a real dog. He began by wishing the dog a few greetings and then went on to ask him how long it had been for him in quarantine. Thus, highlighting the long wait people have been facing due to the quarantine. The increasing number of people getting infected due to the coronavirus has caused many to self-isolate or quarantine themselves within their homes. Thus, playfully, actor Anthony Hopkins also asked similar kind of questions to his "dog".

I admit I’m bonkers. You’re right, Spot. I better talk to Niblo🙀 pic.twitter.com/TkJESEbqhv — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) September 3, 2020

After asking the questions, he pretended as if the dog responded to him and he too responded with a few “woofs” to him. This hilarious acting by Anthony Hopkins was loved by fans as they expressed themselves in the comments section. The actor then laughed on as the video came to a close. In the caption, Anthony Hopkins mentioned that he was admitting that he was bonkers, hinting at the actions he did in the video. Anthony further wrote that Spot, as in his showpiece dog, was correct and he should go and talk to Niblo. The actor ended the caption with a cat emoji. Upon watching this, several people disagreed with Anthony Hopkins and said that he was not bonkers and was simply having the time of his life. They also later went on to share images of their pets in the comments section.

😂😂😂 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 3, 2020

You’re not bonkers - you’re perfect!!! ❤️ can you give us “ well, hello Clarice “ - oooo, gives me chills !! pic.twitter.com/Gm3M6CXbxD — StillPoint (@StillPoint1301) September 4, 2020

My dog just did a head tilt at your barking 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/m6lFDWk7QN — 💋NymphoSophie 17K💋 (@SophieGG_AW) September 3, 2020

Ha ha. I’ve got my cat on my lap as I’m watching this. He didn’t even flinch when you started barking! pic.twitter.com/ZIETnW0SOB — Lesley Bowman (@Lesley_Faith) September 3, 2020

Since you shared your Spot I thought I’d share my Spot too. He’s been trying his best to keep me sane. pic.twitter.com/coKLFCRMhf — Colleen Stevenson (@ColleenCanTweet) September 3, 2020

I was talking with my cat about the return of the good weather, the sun, how nice it was at the end of the French day after a hard work. With a little satisfied look he didn't seem to care a fur, a little playful he waited to see if his friends came by to restart his cat day. pic.twitter.com/HhFTtUto4m — Aurélien De Pradel (@Aegysss) September 3, 2020

