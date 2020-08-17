Sushant Case: Simi Garewal Alleges 'bigger Conspiracy', Questions 'silence Of The Lambs'

Termed as a ‘suicide’ by the Mumbai Police, the mysteries and developments of the Sushant Singh Rajput death has not ceased. Recently, Super 30 actor Nandish Sandhu had taken his condolences over the ‘suicide’ back to allege that there was foul play, and more celebrities have not shied away from calling it a ‘murder’. Simi Garewal too is convinced that the late actor did not take his own life, and believed there is a bigger conspiracy than thought before.

Simi Garewal on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Simi Garewal has penned some strong statements on the case in the last few days. In her latest statement, the veteran actor claimed that she is realising each day that the ‘conspiracy and connivance to murder’ SSR was ‘bigger than we thought.’

The Karz star asked why they targetted Sushant and drawing the title of the book/title, questioned the ‘silence of the lambs’, an alleged dig at the big names of Bollywood, and termed it ‘deafening.’ She warned the alleged perpetrators that the 'world was watching them' and praised Republic TV and the fans for not allowing the truth to be 'buried.'

Simi Garewal also stated a CBI enquiry was essential for the truth to come out.

I realize each day the conspiracy & connivance to murder #SSR is bigger than we thought. But why him?? The 'silence of the lambs' is deafening. If not for @republic & janta it wud have been buried by now. #CBIEnquiryForSSR is CRUCIAL. The world is watching.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 16, 2020

A few days ago, she had not minced her words in claiming that SSR was ‘strangled’, highlighting his wounds, the ‘struggle’ he might have put and his father’s ‘desperate pleas. She termed it a ‘long planned evil conspiracy’. Be it giving thumbs up to a doctor’s claims about 'stun gun marks and electrical burn wounds' on his neck or seeing parallels in Kangana Ranaut’s allegations of ‘bullying’ after her interview with Republic TV, Simi Garewal has taken a strong stand in the case.

#SSR 's father's desperate pleas..the wounds on SSR. 😢 💔 He was so fit..it would have taken 4 men.. & what a struggle he must have put up b4 they strangled him. Such a long planned evil conspiracy!! How will we get #JusticeForSushant?🙏😭 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 11, 2020

Thank you🙏..this makes perfect sense. https://t.co/X2n74m2GII — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 12, 2020

Apart from Simi, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and more stars too have been among those to allege foul play or call it a ‘murder’. Even SSR’s family that had earlier accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide now claims he was ‘murdered.’ The family and fans are currently leading numerous campaigns seeking justice, even backing Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR, and other campaigns.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the FIR registered at Patna Police to Mumbai, witnessed the parties, Rhea, Sushant's family and Bihar government filing their submissions to the SC. The Enforcement Directorate has also recorded the statements of Rhea and the others in the money-laundering case stemming from the allegations of embezzlement in the FIR.

