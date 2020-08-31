'The Silence Of The Lambs' Actor Anthony Hopkins Is 'maybe Not So Sane' In Quarantine

Anthony Hopkins, who has been active in Hollywood since the 1960s, is also a jokester on social media. Hopkins, who besides being an actor is also a painter and composer has been keeping his fans entertained while under self-isolation by posting videos of him playing the piano with his cat named 'Niblo' or showcasing his paintings. This time around, Hopkins took to his social media platforms and posted a video update from his 174th day in quarantine with a comedic touch. Check out the video below -

Anthony Hopkins' 174th day in quarantine

Hopkins took to his social media and posted a video where he can be seen stroking a paintbrush across a canvas. In the caption, the actor wrote that he 'maybe not so sane' while being in quarantine. Actor Josh Brolin took to the comment section of the video and commented - 'HAHAHAHA. Crazy doesn’t look so back on some people.' Check out his comment below -

This post by Hopkins can be deemed as a call back to his previous post where he gave an update about his 170th day in quarantine. In the caption, the actor wrote that he thinks he is still sane while being self-isolated, which clearly changed in his recent post. Fans were also convinced that the selfie he shared on social media was worth giving an oscar to. Check out the post below -

The quarantine updates by Hopkins started off back in March when the COVID-19 outbreak spread in the USA. His first update was from day 10 in quarantine. He started off the video by thanking his fans for all the warm wishes on social media amid the outbreak. He also revealed that he has taken up painting while being in self-isolation which he also shared. Even his first quarantine update had been coupled with a comedic touch as it ended with the appearance of his adored cat 'Niblo'. Check out the video below -

Besides painting, Hopkins has been sharing videos of him playing the piano. The piano videos also feature his cat who can be seen sitting on the actor's lap as he played the instrument. Check out the video below -

