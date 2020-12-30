Anthony Hopkins Recalls 'drinking Himself To Death' As He Celebrates 45 Years Of Sobriety

Anthony Hopkins is considered one of the finest actors in the Hollywood industry. The 82-year-old actor recently took to his official Twitter handle and made a big revelation. In a video message, Anthony Hopkins revealed that he is celebrating 45 years of sobriety. For all the people who are wondering about Anthony Hopkins twitter message, here is everything you need to know about it.

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety

Anthony Hopkins took to his Twitter handle and shared a happy video message for all the netizens. In the one minute long video, The actor said that he made a life-changing decision today 45 years ago. He captioned the video with, “With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety.” He began by saying it has been a tough year full of grief and sadness. In the monochrome video, Anthony Hopkins mentioned that 45 years ago today he had a wake-up call and said, “heading for disaster drinking myself to death” At that time he got a little thought in his mind that asked him "Do you want to live or die? I said, 'I want to live”.

Anthony Hopkins' Twitter message

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

Talking about his decision of being sober, Hopkins said that suddenly the relief came and his life has been amazing since then. He also added that he has his off days sometimes where he has little bits of doubts but he tells himself that hang in there. The actor also had a special message for all young people.

He said, “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, don't give up, just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That's sustained me through my life." He concluded by promising that 2021 is going to be the best year.

Anthony Hopkins movies

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most popular actors in the Hollywood industry for quite some time now. However, his most recognised roles came after he gave up drinking. He even won an Oscar for his role in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs. The actor has also won Emmy awards in 1976 and 1981. Some of the other popular Anthony Hopkins movies works include Hannibal, The Remains of the Day, Red Dragon and last year’s The Two Popes.

