Tombstone Cast And Main Characters That Are Based On Real-life Old West Legends

Tombstone is a 1993 American Western film that is often considered to be one of the classic films of the Western genre. The film was directed by George P. Cosmatos and starred Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer in the lead roles. The story of Tombstone was loosely based on real-life events that took place at Tombstone, Arizona. Events like the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and the Earp Vendetta Ride were also used as inspiration for the film. Here is a look at the main cast of Tombstone.

Tombstone cast

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell played the lead role of Wyatt Earp in Tombstone. Wyatt Earp was actually a real-life Old West lawman and gambler in the town of Tombstone, Arizona. He became a prominent part of Old West stories after he played an important role in the gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Val Kilmer

Actor Val Kilmer played the lead role of Doc Holliday in Tombstone. Doc Holliday was another real-life gunfighter from the Old West. He was a dentist, gambler, and a friend of Wyatt Earp. Doc Holliday also played a prominent role in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott played the major supporting role of Virgil Earp in Tombstone. Virgil Earp was another real-life man who was deputy U.S. Marshal and Tombstone, Arizona's City Marshal. Virgil led the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday against the cowboys in the famous gunfight in O.K. Corral.

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton played the role of Morgan Earp, the third Earp brother who fought at O.K. Corral. Bill Paxton was a sheriff and lawman at Tombstone, Arizona, and helped fight off the outlaw Cochise County Cowboys from the area. The Earp brother decided to kill the outlaws after receiving repeated death threats from the gang.

Powers Boothe

Actor Powers Boothe played the role of the primary antagonist, William Brocius, aka Curly Bill Brocius. Curly Bill Brocius is another gunman from the Old West Era and is considered to be one of the worst outlaws of that time. He and his gang had constant fights with the Earp brothers who were lawmen at Tombstone, Arizona.

