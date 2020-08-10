'The Good Witch' Cast And Main Characters In The Show, Read Details Here

The Good Witch is a popular American and Canadian fantasy comedy-drama that was recently renewed for its seventh season in July of 2020. Catherine Bell plays the lead role in the series and is the titular Good Witch. The show first began airing on television on February 28, 2015. Here is a look at the main cast of The Good Witch and all the important characters that feature prominently on the show.

The Good Witch cast

Catherine Bell

Catherine Bell plays the lead role of Cassandra "Cassie" Nightingale in The Good Witch. Cassandra is the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and also runs a bed and breakfast at the Grey House. Moreover, Cassie is psychic and can even use magic to help others.

Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison plays the role of Grace Russell in The Good Witch. Grace is the teenage daughter of Cassandra who also possesses the ability to use magic. She is also the half-sister of Brandon and Lori, and is the centre of many romantic subplots on The Good Witch.

James Denton

Actor James Denton plays a prominent supporting role in The Good Witch. He features as Dr Sam Radford, a new doctor in town and Cassandra "Cassie" Nightingale's neighbour. Dr Sam Radford later turns into Cassie's love interest and the two eventually get married.

Rhys Matthew Bond

Rhys Matthew Bond plays the role of Nick Radford in the show. Nick Radford is Dr Sam Radford's teenage son, who is constantly getting himself into trouble. Nick and Grace soon become good friends and eventually step-siblings after the marriage of their parents.

Sarah Power

Actor Sarah Power features as Abigail Pershing in The Good Witch. Abigail Pershing was Cassie's cousin and had magical powers of her own. Abigail also acts as a minor antagonist by helping Grace sabotage Sam and Cassandra's budding relationship.

Catherine Disher

Catherine Disher plays the role of Martha Tinsdale, the mayor of Middleton. Martha Tinsdale always makes sure that parties and events are going down according to her plan. For the most part, Catherine Disher worries about how she will prevent Blairsville from overshadowing Middleton.

