Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Put Their Wedding On Hold Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

On January 3, 2020, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev took to Instagram and made their engagement news public. Nikki Bella wrote that they actually got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France, but decided to not announce it then. Since then, fans have been wondering when the couple would get married. Recently, a rumour went viral claiming that the couple got married a couple of months ago after a 'Good Morning America' promo introduced Nikki Bella as Artem Chigvintsev's wife. However, TMZ recently confirmed that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are not married and stated that Good Morning America made a mistake during their promo.

When will Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev exchange vows?

TMZ claimed that couple who recently welcomed a baby boy to their family is not in a hurry to get married. Reports claim that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were scheduled to get married after the birth of their boy, but they have now decided to postpone their wedding. The duo is reportedly waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to blow over so they can plan a big wedding. “The engaged couple does not want a socially-distanced wedding, so Nikki and Artem are just gonna ride things out until the pandemic passes and then start planning their special day for friends and family,” wrote TMZ.

Artem Chigvintsev was ‘sobbing’ when Nikki Bella gave birth to their boy

Artem Chigvintsev recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight where he talked about his new-born son. Artem Chigvintsev claimed that he was crying his eyes out when his wife gave birth to their baby boy. “Oh, I was sobbing, like, so bad when [our] baby arrived. Like, I don’t think people have seen a man sobbing like that. It was awful, but in the most joyful way,” he added. Artem Chigvintsev claimed that it was an “incredible” moment for him, one he will remember for the rest of his life.

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars where Chigvintsev was Bella’s trainer. The couple soon started dating and got engaged almost a year later. Before getting engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella was in a relationship with John Cena and the two broke up in April 2018, almost a month before their wedding.

