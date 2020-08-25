Kevin Hart Reveals He Was COVID-19 Positive Less Than A Year After His Car Crash

The COVID-19 cases all over the world are still continuously rising. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry had also tested positive across the globe. In a recent comedy show, actor-comedian Kevin Hart revealed that he had also tested positive for Coronavirus. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Kevin Hart had tested positive for Coronavirus

The 41-year-old comedian-actor was addressing the audience in Yellow Springs, Ohio at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair. It is a series of outdoor comedy shows, Page Six reported on Monday. During this show, Kevin Hart made the revelation that he had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this year.

Talking about him testing positive for Coronavirus, Kevin Hart said that he had it around the same time when Tom Hanks had been tested positive. He further mentioned that this was a problem as he could not say anything because Tom Hanks is more popular than him. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for Coronavirus on March 11, 2020. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife were in Australia at that time.

Kevin Hart's car crash

Kevin Hart’s news of him being positive for COVID-19 comes just months after his horrific car crash. Kevin Hart has survived the virus after he broke his back in September last year in his car crash in California. He is still recovering from the injuries that he faced during the accident.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Kevin Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. The car was being driven by Jared Black, the fiancé of Rebecca Broxterman who is also his wife Eniko's personal trainer. The car veered off Mulholland Highway and careened into a ditch in Malibu Hills, California.

Kevin Hart suffered severe physical injuries which required him to have three areas of his spine fused together in emergency surgery. He also had to undergo a rigorous rehabilitation program.

Kevin Hart's news

On the work front, Kevin Hart is currently enjoying the success of his show Die Hart. The show released on July 20 and has been received well by the audience. In the show, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalised version of himself who is on a quest to get the role in an action movie.

Kevin Hart's Twitter

Let’s goooooo.....”Die Hart” is now available on @Quibi .....Download the app and watch today....It does not disappoint....TRUST ME!!!! #DieHart pic.twitter.com/1NTDliCu0X — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 20, 2020

