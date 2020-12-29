Anwar Hadid Says 'Absolutely Not' When Asked About Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine

Anwar Hadid is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. As reported by Page Six, Anwar was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. This could make him high-risk for a poor outcome if he contracts coronavirus. Some COVID-19 symptoms are like Lyme disease symptoms that the 21-year-old suffered from. Despite the fact, Anwar Hadid disagrees to get the COVID vaccine.

As reported by TMZ, on Instagram, Anwar was asked by a follower if he would take the vaccine to which Anwar responded, ‘Absolutely not.’ Later, the follower asked why he was anti-vax. Anwar replied by saying that he would either be diagnosed with COVID or he would not and God would heal him from it by getting antibodies to fight against the disease rather than him doing the process unnaturally by taking a vaccine. He also said that one’s bodies are made by the creator to do more than one thought.

Some fans criticized his opinion for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Sometime later, Anwar cleared his point of view on his Instagram story. On his story, he said that he was not ‘anti-vax.’ He said he thought that everyone had to be careful with the vaccine by individually looking at positive and also possible negative effects.

He continued saying that he had taken vaccines before but as he is someone who has a compromised immune system, he wanted to continue to learn about many ways in which he can protect himself and others. He also said that he did not mean to offend anybody by stating his opinion on taking the coronavirus vaccine. He added that he was very grateful to the frontline workers and doctors who had done the powerful work during the current situation. He added saying that he was listening and he was all about the conversation.

He concluded his message by saying that his response was not to take a stance but was just a thought. He said that he cannot expect all to know where is heart and head are at and that is where he went wrong. He said he would be more aware now onwards.

