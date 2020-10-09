Bella Hadid's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Supermodel? Find Out With This Quiz

On October 9, the American-model Bella Hadid turned a year older. The model, who started her career at the age of 16, was voted "Model of the Year" in 2016. Bella was born to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid and brought up in California. Interestingly, Bella is a native of Malibu. On the occasion of the 24th birthday of the supermodel, take this quiz based on her trivia and facts to know how well you know Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid birthday quiz

1) Bella's sister Gigi Hadid named a lipstick after Bella’s middle name saying that it's Bella's favourite colour. What colour is it?

Red

Pink

Peach

Brown

2) Bella Hadid broke the record for the most amount of September issue covers of Vogue in 2017, how many did she appear on?

Four

Five

Six

Ten

3) Bella and Gigi appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. how many episodes featured Bella?

Six

Five

Four

Three

4) What sport does Bella practice?

Skateboarding

Motocross

Competitive horseback riding

Tennis

5) Bella had to give up competing in the 2016 Olympics due to her suffering from which disease?

Bird flu

Chronic Lyme disease

Chronic ulcer

None of the above

6) What was the first industry award that Bella received?

Models.com’s Break Out Star award (Reader’s Choice)

Models.com’s Model of the Year

Models.com’s Model of the Year: Women (Industry's Choice)

Second Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards' Model of the Year

7) Who is Bella's father?

A football player

An estate developer

A model

A producer

8) Bella has dated a popular Canadian singer. Who is he?

Shawn Mendes

Bobby Bazini

The Weeknd

Daniel Caesar

9) In which year, was Bella the youngest person on a Forbes list of highest-paid models?

2016

2017

2018

2019

10) In 2018, Canadian-singer's song was rumoured to be about Bella. What was the name of the song?

Summer Games

Nice for what

Finesse

In my feelings

Answer key:

Red Five Three Competitive horseback riding Chronic Lyme disease Models.com’s Break Out Star award (Reader’s Choice) An estate developer The Weeknd 2017 Finess

