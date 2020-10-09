Bella Hadid's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Supermodel? Find Out With This Quiz

On October 9, the American-model Bella Hadid turned a year older. The model, who started her career at the age of 16, was voted "Model of the Year" in 2016. Bella was born to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid and brought up in California. Interestingly, Bella is a native of Malibu. On the occasion of the 24th birthday of the supermodel, take this quiz based on her trivia and facts to know how well you know Bella Hadid.
Bella Hadid birthday quiz
1) Bella's sister Gigi Hadid named a lipstick after Bella’s middle name saying that it's Bella's favourite colour. What colour is it?
2) Bella Hadid broke the record for the most amount of September issue covers of Vogue in 2017, how many did she appear on?
READ | Gigi Hadid And Bella Share A Special Birthday Wish For Their Father
3) Bella and Gigi appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. how many episodes featured Bella?
4) What sport does Bella practice?
- Skateboarding
- Motocross
- Competitive horseback riding
- Tennis
5) Bella had to give up competing in the 2016 Olympics due to her suffering from which disease?
- Bird flu
- Chronic Lyme disease
- Chronic ulcer
- None of the above
6) What was the first industry award that Bella received?
- Models.com’s Break Out Star award (Reader’s Choice)
- Models.com’s Model of the Year
- Models.com’s Model of the Year: Women (Industry's Choice)
- Second Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards' Model of the Year
READ | Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown
7) Who is Bella's father?
- A football player
- An estate developer
- A model
- A producer
8) Bella has dated a popular Canadian singer. Who is he?
- Shawn Mendes
- Bobby Bazini
- The Weeknd
- Daniel Caesar
9) In which year, was Bella the youngest person on a Forbes list of highest-paid models?
READ | Bella Hadid Celebrates A Quarantined Easter By Climbing Trees In Her Farm
10) In 2018, Canadian-singer's song was rumoured to be about Bella. What was the name of the song?
- Summer Games
- Nice for what
- Finesse
- In my feelings
Answer key:
-
Red
-
Five
-
Three
-
Competitive horseback riding
-
Chronic Lyme disease
-
Models.com’s Break Out Star award (Reader’s Choice)
-
An estate developer
-
The Weeknd
-
2017
-
Finess
READ | Bella Hadid Resumes Shooting Outdoors As She Is Spotted In A Black Swimwear In Corsica
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.