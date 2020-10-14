Bella Hadid Secretly Dating Duke Nicholson, Grandson Of Jack Nicholson; Read

Model Bella Hadid is seeing someone new and she has kept the news well within the wraps. The model is reportedly dating Duke Nicholson, grandson of the legendary Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson. Read to know the whole story:

Also Read: Cardi B Accidentally Leaks A Private Pic On Insta: 'Not Going To Beat Myself Up About It'

Bella Hadid is has a new boyfriend, Duke Nicholson

Sources told Page Six that Bella Hadid is dating Duke Nicholson, who is the grandson of Hollywood star Jack Nicholson. The insider has said that the two have been seeing each other since late September after Duke met Hadid on her trip to New York. The sources also mentioned that the two spent time together on Bella’s birthday recently, prior to her island getaway with her girlfriends.

Hadid turned 24 just last week and celebrated it with her girlfriends on an island vacation as they travelled by a private jet. She took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures that had birthday balloons and the girls were in the flight. Her caption read – “oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable”.

Also Read: William Shatner Opens Up About Late Estranged Friend Leonard Nimoy From 'Star Trek' Fame

Sources of the publication said that prior to her island getaway, Bella and Duke celebrated her birthday and that was not shared on social platforms. Nicholson was seen in Jordan Peele’s movie 'Us', which was a horror film and he also featured on the cover of Lana Del Rey’s Grammy-nominated album Norman F - - king Rockwell! Duke will also feature in upcoming Nicholas Jarecki’s directorial Dreamland alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly. Duke’s parents are designer Jennifer Nicholson and former pro surfer Mark Norfleet.

Bella was last known to be dating rapper The Weeknd, on and off for a few years. She was recently a part of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. Bella is the daughter of Yolanda who is famous for her role in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her sister Gigi Hadid is also a popular model, who is married to singer Zayn Malik and the couple recently welcomed their daughter. Bella has a brother Anwar Hadid, who is dating pop singer Dua Lipa.

Also Read: Kate Hudson On On-screen Kisses With Matthew McConaughey: 'Should Have Had Better Ones'

Also Read: Luke Hemsworth Expresses Desire To Reprise Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Says 'I Am Ready'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.