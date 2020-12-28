Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Binging On Indian Spices During Pregnancy; See Throwback Pic

Gigi Hadid recently gave birth to a baby girl. She has also been sharing a lot of pictures from her pregnancy tenure on Instagram as well. She is the latest supermodel to join the trend of ‘Post A Picture Of’ trend on social media wherein celebrities share pictures of the things asked for by their followers. During one such Instagram story, she was asked to share a picture of September 15, 2020, and she shared a picture of a shelf stacked with Indian spices. Scroll to see the picture.

Gigi Hadid binged on Indian spices during pregnancy

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a picture of the Indian spices she binged on during her pregnancy. In the picture, a shelf stacked with boxes of Induan spices like cumin seeds, turmeric powder, tandoori masala, paprika, garam masala and several other boxes are seen. In the caption of the story, she said that she was a psycho pregnant person.

During the session, she was also asked to share a picture of the day when she found out she was pregnant. She shared a picture of her smiling cheekily into the camera and was seen wearing a denim jacket. She also added the caption that it was this day but she had not yet found out that she was carrying.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in September 2020. The couple has not shared the picture of their baby's face yet. However, they do keep giving sneak-peeks of their baby. Zayn Malik and Higi Hadid have not revealed the name of their munchkin as well.

Zayn Malik shared a picture of his baby holding his hand. In the caption of the post, he said that it is an impossible task to put into words what he was feeling right then. He also said that he is grateful to know her and even proud to call her his.

Gigi Hadid has been sharing several unseen pictures of her from her pregnancy. She also got a photoshoot done while being pregnant and even has shared the gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The couple has rekindled officially after months of being in an on and off-relationship.

Image courtesy- @gigihadid Instagram

