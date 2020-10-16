Anya Taylor-Joy Expresses Excitement On Being Cast As Furiosa In 'Mad Max' Spin-off

Quick links:
Mad Max: Fury Road is getting a spinoff film based on the popular character, Furiosa. A few days back, it was revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy has bagged the titular role, which was played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Now the young actor talked about being cast as the imperator.
In a recent conversation with Josh Hororwitz on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Anya Taylor-Joy expressed her excitement on landing the role of Furiosa. She said that the first thing that went through her head when she found out that she was going to do it, was the fact that she was ‘so excited to work so hard’ on the project.
Furiosa was essayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. She was a war captain under Immortan Joe, played by Hugh Keays-Byrne, but turns against him in order to free “The Five Wives,” from Joe. She plays a major role in saving Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy.
Anya Taylor-Joy mentioned that she fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize Theron presented her in the previous outing. She stated that the Oscar-winning actor did such an “incredible job” and it was so beautiful that she cannot even think about trying to step into her shoes. Taylor-Joy asserted that her depiction has to be something different because what previously happened just cannot be done. She revealed that she has already started dreaming about Furiosa and she is coming in pretty strong.
It is said that George Miller was eager to cast Charlize Theron in Furiosa. He considered de-ageing technology but then decide against bringing back the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor. The spinoff will show a younger Furiosa, possibility in her 20s, and her original before her appearance in the post-apocalyptic film. Anya Taylor-Joy will lead the prequel as young Furiosa.
Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff Furiosa cast also includes Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. George Miller will direct, co-write and produce the spinoff movie with his long-time partner Doug Mitchell. It will be bankrolled by Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitcher banner along with Warner Bros. Picture.
The script is penned by George Miller and his Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road. It also has first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris.
