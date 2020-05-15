Charlize Theron Bids Adieu To Furiosa, Will Not Be Seen In Upcoming 'Mad Max' Film

Charlize Theron became the greatest action movie star of all time after her portrayal of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Many fans around the world loved her performance just as much as the protagonist of the film. However, Charlize Theron has now confirmed that she is leaving the franchise and will not be a part of further Mad Max movies.

Charlize Theron bids adieu to Furiosa

Director George Miller mentioned that Charlize Theron will not reprise her role as Furiosa in the upcoming Mad Max films. Speaking to a news portal, the filmmaker mentioned that the makers had plans of making a Mad Max film centred around the character of Furiosa. The makers even tried de-ageing techniques on Charlize Theron; however, they were not satisfied with the results. Therefore, they have decided that this technique cannot be used, if they want to recreate a younger version of Furiosa.

George Miller added that for a very long time they have been trying the de-ageing effects. However, they have been unsuccessful in getting the desired results. He said that despite the advancement in technology, it is difficult to recreate some aspects. The filmmaker further mentioned that due to these aspects, he feels there is still a lot of space for technological advancements. According to the news portal, George Miller has already begun scouting for a younger actor in her 20s to play the part of Furiosa.

The Furiosa film will be based on the backstory that was developed during Mad Max: Fury Road. The film will go on to explore how Charlize Theron's character Furiosa went on to become a hardened warrior. Furiosa was a beloved character among fans and hence watching Charlize Theron go away came as a shock to them. Biding the character goodbye, Charlize Theron posted several behind-the-scenes shots from the Mad Max films she had been a part of, including a picture of George Miller while calling him a legend.

