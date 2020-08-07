Mad Max: Fury Road And The Franchise Is Based On Real-life Apocalypse Of 1970s?

Mad Max: Fury Road is considered one of the greatest movie series of all time. It was a revival of original Mad Max movies that featured Mel Gibson in the lead role. There are millions of fans of the movie all over the world and the people have been wondering about is the Mad Max franchise based on real life? what year was Mad Max set in? and several other questions. To all the people who are wondering about what year was Mad Max set in or is Mad Max: Fury Road based on real-life, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is 'Mad Max' franchise based on the real-life apocalypse?

As per a report by Distractify, Mad Max: Fury Road and the whole Mad Max franchise has been inspired by the 1970’s energy crisis. The original Mad Max movie was set in a barren wasteland located in Australia. Australia was one of the continents to have been affected by the 1970s energy crisis. There were shortages of fuel in the continent starting in 1971 after an embargo that went into effect in 1973. The Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (or OAPEC) put an embargo in place as a response to the US when the country decided to give Israel weapons during the Yom Kippur war.

Because of this almost entire world suffered a shortage of oil and people were given gas rations. Gas stations used to serve their regular customers by appointment only while others were closed altogether. People went on extreme measures to save electricity and energy and power creating a situation of panic. In Australia, martial law was also implemented to bring the situation under control. The Australian economy also collapsed in 1973 causing a huge layoff across all industries. There were riots happening in Sydney and Melbourne as people flocked to the bank to withdraw their entire life savings.

During such chaos, biker gangs took over territories, and cars that ran out of gas were just left abandoned on the streets. Mad Max franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road’s plot and scenes were also similar to this. The movie Mad Max: Fury Road is based on a civilization that was rocked by both political and environmental turmoil. This crisis in Australia is known as the real-life origins of Mad Max: Fury Road and the whole franchise. The original Mad Max cast featured Mel Gibson in the lead role whereas its 2015 revival featured Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in lead roles.

What year was Mad Max set in?

The original Mad Max movie starring Mel Gibson as Mad Max is set in Australia’s barren wasteland. The civilization, cities, and buildings do not exist anymore and the audience is introduced to miles of sand, waste, and general bleakness where the land is ruled by gangs. As per the same report, Mad Max is based after around 10 years of the 1973 oil crisis.

