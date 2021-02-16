Apryl Jones And Dr Dre Dating Despite Former Being Polyamorous, Reveals Co-star

Love & Hip Hop star Apryl Jones was recently spotted with Dr. Dre on a date. This sparked the rumours of them dating and the news was confirmed by her co-star Moniece Slaughter. During the Instagram live with “Singles on Instagram Live”, host Kendra G, Moniece revealed various secrets about Apryl Jones and Dr. Dre.

Love & Hip Hop's Moniece Slaughter on Instagram Live

During the live session, Moniece answered one of the questions about Apryl Jones and Dr. Dre and she said that they are dating. She further added that they have been dating for a while and she knows about it. She further revealed that she was shocked that even after Apryl's public announcement wherein she stated that she is polyamorous, Dr. Dre would be willing to date her.

In the interview with MadameNoire, Jones earlier talked about her dating life. She said that she has moved on from her previous relationship with beau and co-star Dreux “Lil’ Fizz” Frederic. She also added that she is looking forward to dating again. She further added that she is not looking for anything particular and would love to enjoy someone's company. She said that if she feels the need for a serious relationship, she will go for it.

On the other hand, Dr. Dre is currently going through a divorce with his wife Nicole Young. They had been married for 22 years. The rapper has been accused of being unfaithful and abusive. According to TMZ, Nicole wants three of his alleged mistresses to get depositions so that they can be questioned if they were given money to live a luxury life. Earlier, in January Dr. Dre agreed to pay $2 million in spousal support and $500,000 for legal fees.

Love & Hip Hop cast

The reality shows take the audience through the life of celebrities from the hip hop industry. The show was renewed for 6th season in 2019. The cast includes Soulja Boy, Yo Yo, Hazel E, Princess Love, Masika Kalysha and many more. They appear as a guest as well.

