Dr. Dre's Wife Wants Court To Examine Cash Flow Of 3 Women He Dated During Their Marriage

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has a request to the court amid their ongoing divorce battle. She is asking the court to examine the cash flow of three women that Dr. Dre dated during their marriage. As per a report, Dr. Dre's wife wants to know about how much he was contributing to their lifestyles. Read ahead to know more.

TMZ reported Nicole saying that an attorney representing Dre’s alleged girlfriends had been stalling in setting a date for the depositions. Her legal team said that the time was crucial for collecting the depositions as it impacted their working agreements in terms of spousal support and prenuptial agreement. Nicole said that she initially signed a prenuptial agreement but Dr. Dre later destroyed it during the better times in the marriage. She also mentioned that she wanted the lawyers to speak with one of the alleged mistresses as to find out whether the rapper bought her a $2.15 million home, two years ago.

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre

Nicole was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt. Later, she married Dr. Dre on May 25, 1996. They have two children together, Truice who is 24 and Truly who is 20. Nicole Youn filed for divorce from the rapper in 2020 after 24 years of marriage and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Dr. Dre has been giving Young $293,306 monthly after the couple parted ways. Also, he agreed to pay her $2 million in a one-time payment for temporary support. He recently suffered a brain aneurysm and has returned home after spending almost a week in an Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Dr. Dre's news

Dr. Dre has been accused of violence against women earlier. He was fined $2,500, given two years' probation and had to undergo 240 hours of community service for assaulting television host Dee Barnes. Dre has also been married earlier and one of his ex-wife Michel'le accused him of domestic violence. Another ex-wife Lisa Johnson also stated that he beat her many times, including while she was pregnant with his child and was granted a restraining order against him.

