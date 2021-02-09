Kim Kardashian Soaks Up In Sun Amidst Divorce Rumours With Rapper Kanye West

Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kim Kardashian on Monday, February 8, took to Instagram, to share a slew of stunning sun-kissed pictures of herself. In the photos, fans can see the beauty mogul relaxing as he enjoys her holiday mood. The pictures shared by Kim has created a tremendous buzz amongst her fan army who are loving her bikini look.

Kim Kardashian’s sun-kissed photos

In the first photo, the American reality TV star flaunts her chiselled body in a gorgeous olive green bikini. The beauty mogul paired her beach outfit with matching olive green comfy slippers. With no makeup and sleek hair left open, Kim Kardashian leans effortlessly in one of her condos while posing for the camera.

The picturesque backdrop of the photo boasts of rich flora and green lush. Channelling her holiday spirit, Kim soaked in the sun while cherishing her tiny break. While sharing the post, the actor paired her sultry pictures with a couple of emoticons including a palm tree and heart. Take a look at the photo shared by the actor here:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, social media user began appreciating her no-makeup look. While some said she looked ‘amazing’, others went on to call her ‘hot’. Check out how fans reacted online:

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West has been making headlines from the past couple of months. According to People, Kim and Kanye will be soon heading for a divorce and have already begun living separately. A source close to the couple told the portal that the beauty mogul currently has very less to no contact with the rapper.

The divorce rumour comes after the estranged couple stopped attending marriage counselling sessions. The report also suggests that Kim isn’t much bothered with the new arrangement and is quite fine with the idea of raising her kids alone. The duo began dating each other back in 2012 and tied the knots in 2014 in Italy. The problems if their marriage were highlighted after Kanye’s disastrous presidential run which was followed by the rapper’s Twitter rant.

