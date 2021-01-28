Talinda Bennington Files For Divorce From Michael Friedman After One Year Of Marriage

The news of the death of Chester Bennington had come as a shock to his fans from all over the world. The singer had committed suicide in 2017, after having battled depression. Last year, it was announced that his wife Talinda had decided to get married to a man named Michael Freidman, a long gap after Chester’s death. However, the news has only recently emerged that her second marriage has not worked out for her and that she has filed for a divorce. Here are more details on this matter.

Talinda Bennington files for divorce

After the tragic demise of her first husband, Chester Bennington, Talinda announced her engagement with Michael Freidman in September 2019 and had eventually got married in January last year. However, a year after the marriage, she has decided to file for a divorce from Michael, according to E!Online. The filing of the divorce reportedly took place on January 26. While there has been no word on this matter from either of the parties, the news of them separating seems to have been confirmed.

On the other hand, Talinda had married Chester Bennington in 2005 and the couple had stayed married till his untimely death. Chester was found dead on July 20, 2017, which also happened to be the birthday of singer Chris Cornell, who had also died by suicide only a couple of months earlier. His death brought a great tragedy to Talinda, along with Linkin’ Park and their entire fan base. Evidently, the second marriage of Talinda does not seemed to have worked out, while having maintained silence on the matter.

She is also a mother to three children with Chester. On a professional front, Talinda has had a successful career in modelling. She has also been one of the most active voices for suicide awareness ever since Chester’s passing and is also the founder of ‘320 Changes Direction’.

