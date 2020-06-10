Could Aquaman 2 See A New Actor Replace Amber Heard As Mera?

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the DC Extended Universe. In the first Aquaman film, Amber Heard was seen in the role of Mera. But due to the ongoing legal battle of her and Johnny Depp, fans are unhappy with Amber Heard and want her out of the Aquaman 2. It was reported that Emilia Clarke who was seen with Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones was going to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. But a reimagination by a DC fan is a new candidate for the role through his art.

Will Amber Heard replaced in Aquaman 2?

The rumours of Amber Heard being replaced began to circulate soon after her confession to physical assault surfaced online. For a long time now Johnny Depp was seen as the villain in their story but things were later reported to be different. After knowing of Heard's violent tantrums and her admitting to the media of 'hitting' Depp, fans signed a petition in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

While it was speculated that Emilia Clarke was going to replace Amber, a recent fan art shows Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively reimagined as Mera in Aquaman 2. A DC fan came forward and shared a photoshopped Blake Lively in the green shimmery costume form Atlantis. Take a look at the picture here.

However, a journalist from a Hollywood entertainment portal claimed on Twitter that Amber Heard will not be 'fired' from the Aquaman 2 cast. Fans on Twitter seemed to be divided about the news. While many fans want Amber Heard to be replaced for the role, several others believe that she still is the part of the Aquaman 2 cast. There has been no official confirmation from Warner Bros about the news.

Aquaman was directed by James Wan. In the first, Aquaman film Jason Momoa was seen in the role of Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman along with Amber Heard. Other prominent cast members of Aquaman were Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry and Ludi Lin as Captain Murk.

Details on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard split

While it has been reported before that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard, the case has taken a new twist after a couple of reports showed Amber Heard admitting to throwing violent tantrums and threatening abuse to Johnny Depp. Fans have expressed their rage in different ways. To date, 440,058 fans joined and signed a petition on change.org to fire her from her role in the movie franchise. It is because Amber Heard was reported to be a domestic abuser. It is reported that Johnny Depp has suffered a lot of domestic abuse at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard. It was also reported that she punched him twice in the face and also shattered his finger with a vodka bottle.

(Pic: change.org)

