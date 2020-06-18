'Aquaman' Actress Amber Heard Loses Lawyers In Case Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, former wife of Johnny Depp and Aquaman actress is reportedly losing her attorneys against the Johnny Depp defamation case. The actress has had quite a few downs in recent times on the case. First, her pictures from a private time with Elon Musk surfaced and later her personal assistant testified against the actor. Now, the actress has to see her trusted lawyers leave. Reports suggest that Amber Heard is going through some tough time at the moment.

Amber Heard to fight the case against Johnny Depp with new lawyers

Amber Heard is letting go of Roberta Kaplan, a high profile attorney. She also submitted court papers for the change and withdrawal of lawyers. Followed by Amber Heard, Julie Fink, Davida Brook and John Quinn are also withdrawing. Reports suggest that Amber herself has made the decision as, within the lockdown, it is an expensive affair to call the lawyers from their original locations to Virginia. She has made a call to hire someone from Virginia. Kaplan Heckler & Fink LL, which is the firm of Roberta Kaplan, also released an official statement regarding the withdrawal and also thanking Amber for taking on their service so far.

The case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard for labelling him as an abuser in one of her op-ed article in a tabloid back in 2019. The actress never named him but pointed all fingers at him through the tabloid piece. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, filed a $50 million defamation suit. The actress has overtime accused Depp of physical as well as sexual violence, she had also shared pictures of her face with bruises.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 during the filming of The Rum Diary. The two dated for some time and tied the knot in 2015. However mid-2016 they separated their ways. According to reports, Amber Heard had filed a restraining order against the actor.

Amber Heard has reportedly admitted to hitting Depp in one of the audiotapes that surfaced in 2015. Amber filed for divorce in 2016. The two are fighting the lawsuit at the moment. Amber Heard has been accused of several things during the lawsuit.

