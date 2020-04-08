Jennifer Aniston Caught Watching Ex John Mayer's Instagram Live

Jennifer Aniston has always managed to stay good friends with her exes, as per reports. She is currently grabbing headlines for her interaction with Brad Pitt. However, this April 5, it was not Brad but somebody else who grabbed Jennifer's attention. While her ex-beau John Mayer was on a live video on Instagram, fans caught Jennifer Aniston tuning in too.

Jennifer Aniston tunes in to ex-beau John Mayer's live video on Instagram

John Mayer had hosted a live video on his Instagram account on April 5. He was paying tribute to the late Bill Withers in the video and was talking about his memories of him. He said, "Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful...Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful". This is when Jennifer Aniston commented with laughing emojis which did not go unnoticed by fans.

John Mayer having a serious emotional moment in a livestream: “EVERYTHING Bill Withers said was useful... 4% of what I say is useful.”

Jennifer Aniston: pic.twitter.com/yU81bLCc7E — Archibald Octavius Jeffrey (@_JeffSchmeff) April 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer had allegedly dated for six months ago in 2008. Jennifer and John had reportedly met at the Oscars party that year but broke up in August in the same year. Although they walked the red carpet together for the Oscars 2009. There were rumours that they had rekindled their romance only to be followed by more rumours that they had called it quit for good this time.

Recently, both Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer had brushes with their other exes. While Jennifer seems to be having a good time with Brad Pitt, John Mayer's experience with ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson seems to be quite bitter. In her memoir called, Open Book, Simpson wrote about how the pressure of being perfect made her constantly drink, "He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win. My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves". The two were dating back in 2005.

(Image courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram, John Mayer Instagram)

