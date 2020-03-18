Jennifer Aniston Stresses On How It’s A “chaotic Time” And Urges Fan To Stay Safe

The coronavirus outbreak has taken the whole world by a storm affecting the daily functioning of almost every major country in the world. Many health officials across the globe have asked people to maintain a distance and keep themselves at home to minimise the spread of coronavirus. In such difficult times, celebrities across the world are doing their bit to raise awareness and spread safety messages to fans across the world.

Jennifer Aniston refers to coronavirus as a “chaotic time”

With the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, many people, including high-profile celebrities have gone into self-isolation to protect themselves from the disease. Many celebrities are now taking to social media to spread awareness and the latest one to join the list is none other than FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston. The actor took to social media earlier today to share a series of posts to spread awareness about coronavirus.

In the post, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that the whole world is currently going through a “chaotic time”. She also stressed the importance of staying inside to help in slowing down the spread of the virus in the world. She also mentioned that social distancing will help to prevent any risks, especially to the most vulnerable people.

Jennifer Aniston also mentioned that during such difficult times, society needs to come together in this fight. Further, she also shared a picture of a few nurses and mentioned how they are working round the clock to fight against coronavirus. She also mentioned how these nurses are the real “heroes”.

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s posts here:

(Image source: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston also reshared Blake Lively’s post on her social media and shared that even while distancing themselves, people should always be there to help one another. In another post, she asked her fans to donate blood if they are healthy and in a state to do so. She stressed how small donations can help people in these times of need.

