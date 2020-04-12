Brad Pitt's Off-screen GIFs That Prove How Cool He Actually Is

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt is one of the most well-known actors of the industry. He is often seen portraying his goofy side while he isn't on camera. Brad Pitt has some of the most loyal fanbases who never fail to make sure that his cool personality ios highlighted on social media. There are a lot of Brad Pitt's GIFs that portray just how cool and relatable he is off the camera. Check out some of Brad Pitts memes that show his playful and funny side.

Brad Pitt's GIFs

Brad Pitt's acceptance speech this SAG Awards became a moment in its own. the actor joked about adding the achievement to his Tinder profile and the world went gaga over it. the official account of SAG Awards turned it into a GIF to show the world just how amazing of a person Brad Pitt really is.

Brad Pitt's GIF of him doing a full turn to say thanks is one of the classiest memes of the actor. He tilts his head slowly before muttering thanks. Brad Pitt is seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a pair of light coloured jeans and a pair of shoes in the GIF.

There is also a GIF of young Brad Pitt that is liked by many. In the GIF, the actor is seen wearing a white coloured shirt underneath a checks shirt. Brad Pitt is also seen sporting reddish coloured long hair in the GIF.

One of Brad Pitt's GIFs that are too iconic is the one where he is sitting with Zach Galifianakis for an interview. The actors share a glance at each other and Brad Pitt spits his chewing gum at the fellow actor. The GIF is hilarious as Zach Galifianakis reaction is not that of rage but very casual.

Bard Pitt's GIFs with him blowing kisses to the camera have gone viral. The actor is seen wearing a sharp suit as he attends an award function. He is sweetly seen blowing a kiss at the camera as it goes past him in the audience.

