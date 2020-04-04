Jennifer Aniston Surprises A COVID-19 Positive Nurse By Donating $10000 Gift Card To Her

Jennifer Aniston recently helped out a coronavirus frontline worker with a huge surprise. The frontline worker had been tested positive for COVID-19 after working in close proximity to such patients. It was reported by a news portal that Jennifer Aniston surprised this worker with a $10,000 gift card.

Jennifer Aniston surprises a COVID-19 positive nurse with a $10000 gift card

The 51-year-old superstar appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a surprise guest which fans were delighted to witness. It was later revealed that Jennifer Aniston had a surprise agenda for making an appearance. A cardiovascular nurse from Utah had contracted COVID-19 or Coronavirus. Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the nurse, Kimball Fairbanks, on the show via a live video chat.

It was revealed that the nurse is a mother of two and she had begun feeling sick after working shifts at her hospital for a couple of days. Fairbanks revealed that it felt as if she got hit by a train, although her symptoms are pretty mild just yet. The nurse further added that she felt as if she had a cold combined with the flu. However, Nurse Fairbanks said that she feels decent and manageable now.

Shortly after this conversation, Kimmel informed Nurse Fairbanks that he has a surprise planned for her in order to cheer her up during this time. Moments later, Jennifer Aniston appeared on the screen from her home. Jennifer began by greeting the nurse and said that it felt good meeting her and appreciated the work that she is doing. Jennifer Aniston revealed that she feels immense gratitude to everything the people on the frontlines are doing while putting their own health at risk. Jennifer added that she thinks Nurse Fairbanks is phenomenal.

The nurse was shocked and replied by saying that it feels good to meet Jenifer Anniston too. Later the two had a good conversation where Jennifer asked her about her health and how she is managing with food. Soon it was revealed that Jennifer was going to give away a $10,000 gift card to the nurse as a way of helping her out.

