Are Cara Delevingne And Jaden Smith Really Dating? Everything You Need To Know

The online reports suggesting that Life in a Year stars Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne may actually be seeing each other have been surfacing on the internet ever since the release of their first cinematic outing in the later months of the year 2020. The duo was even spotted celebrating Valentine's Day together quite recently. Since then, the netizens have been asking "Are Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne actually dating?". This article will attempt to answer that very question and will try to determine whether or not Cara Delevingne is Jaden Smith's girlfriend.

Are Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith really dating?

It is a known fact that the 22-year-old actor/musician and the 28-year-old supermodel-turned-actor have been friends for quite some time. For the bulk of the time they have known each other, the duo never really sparked dating rumours, until they did Life In A Year together. The news reports that linked the two together hardly came as a surprise to anybody as linking a male and a female lead long after the release of their first film together is observed to be a common practice. The two artists, to this day, haven't commented on the dating rumours. But then, the officials at Daily Mail, quite recently, released a piece which included pictures of the two, where they were spotted at an alley in West Hollywood. In the pictures, one will see that the After Earth star is greeting the Carnival Row actor with a bouquet of red roses. It is said that the pictures of the two were clicked on Valentine's Day. The second picture that was acquired by the publication in question sees the two sharing a kiss in public, which is more or less considered to be a public admission of a romantic relationship with someone. However, neither Cara Delevingne's photos on Instagram nor any of the social media posts by Jaden Smith indicate the same.

What are the two up to?

As far as individual projects are concerned, Jaden Smith will be reportedly seen playing one of the main characters in Baz Luhrmann's Netflix Original series, The Get Down. Delevingne, on the other hand, was seen playing a fairy in Carnival Row, an Amazon Prime Original series. More details regarding their respective future projects will be revealed as and when the relevant parties divulge the same.

