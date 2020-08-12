Check Out Cara Delevingne's Net Worth After Becoming UK's Highest-paid Model; Details Here

Cara Delevingne has celebrated her 28th birthday today. The English model, actor, and singer is popularly known for her works in films like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad. Fashion enthusiasts look up to her for inspiration and the celebrity is very popular on social media with over 44 million followers on Instagram. Read on to know details about her net worth.

Cara Delevingne's net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Cara Delevingne’s net worth is around $ 28 million. This, when converted, is equal to Rs 209 crores. Reportedly, she earns an estimated amount of $ 9 million in a year. Which, when converted, is equal to Rs 67 crores.

In the year 2019, The Sun UK reported that she earned over 21.5 million pounds and she was UK’s highest-paid supermodels. This when converted to Indian rupees, it equals Rs 209 crores. Reportedly, she earned over double her nearest rivals. Cara Delevingne is the brand ambassador for Rimmel London, a cosmetics brand. She has also appeared in ads for Burberry, Tag Heuer, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, YSL, and Puma.

Films and television

Cara Delevingne debuted in a 2012 movie called Anna Karenina where she portrayed the character of Princess Sorokina. She was widely recognised with her portrayal in Paper Towns, which is an adaptation of John Green novel with the same name. She has also been seen in Tulip Fever, Suicide Squad, Her Smell, London Fields. The model will be seen next in Life in a Year in which she will portray the role of Isabelle. She has also been a regular on Television show Carnival Row. Apart from these, she has appeared in numerous music videos. She was featured in two of Bryan Ferry’s music videos, You Can Dance and Shameless that released in the year 2010.

Awards won by Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne has won numerous awards throughout her career in modelling and acting. She won the British Fashion Awards for Model of the Year in 2012 and 2014. She has been recognised for her work in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad. She has also won the Breakthrough Actress award by Elle Style Awards in the year 2015.

