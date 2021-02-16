Cara Delevingne Gifted Her Friends Toys Meant For Self Pleasure On Christmas

Carnival Row star Cara Delevingne is known for her one-of-a-kind acts. Adding to the list of the same, Netizens quite recently found out that the actor and model gifted her friends and industry mates toys that were reportedly meant for self-pleasure on the occasion of Christmas 2020. As per a report on CalgaryHerald, the toys have been manufactured by Cara Delevingne's business venture that goes by the name of Lora Dicarlo, the toy line with which she is involved in the capacity of a co-owner and a creative advisor. The model and actor made the revelation on an episode of the OTHERtone podcast, which is hosted by Pharrell Williams.

Why did Cara Delevingne gift self-pleasure products to her friends?

While talking about the gifts that she sent out on Christmas to her near and dear ones, Cara, as per the report in question, quoted implying that the toys, which she likes to call pieces of "sex tech", are the safest ways of securing gratification in today's day and age, considering the ongoing global situation. In addition to the same, further along in the article, the actor was also quoted talking about the importance of conveying individual preferences when it comes to acts of intimacy. She was also quoted saying that since she has become a part of the venture, she has been having frank conversations with members of both the genders regarding the same.

Cara Delevingne's Net Worth:

As reported earlier, Cara Delevingne's Net Worth is estimated to be approximately $28 million. The actor, who was also crowned one of the United Kingdom's highest-paid models last year, has earned her fortune through multiple sources of revenue. Some of those are her modelling contracts, her acting fee, and her investments in various ventures. As reported earlier, it is said that Cara Delevingne earns on an average of US $9 million per year.

Cara Delevingne's movies and TV shows:

In addition to TV shows like Carnival Row, Cara Delevingne has been a part of movies such as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Suicide Squad, Paper Towns & Life in a Year, to name a few. Cara Delevingne's movies and television shows often see her playing strong female characters in a fantastical setting. More details regarding her future projects will be revealed as and when they are made available.6

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Cara Delevingne's Net Worth and other details about them are sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of them.)

