Are Cory And Taylor Still Together? Learn More About 'Ex On The Beach' Contestants

The Ex on the Beach contestants Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge had quite a tumultuous romance over the course of the show. While coming on the MTV show, Cory had revealed that was not sure if he wanted to get into a relationship. However, his hesitation was pushed to the margin when he met Taylor. While the two tried to handle their blossoming romance, it was not without drama. Read on to find out, “Are Cory and Taylor still together?”

The timeline of Cory and Taylor’s whirlwind romance

Cory and Taylor met on Ex on the Beach in 2017. Right from day one of the show, fans saw that the pair was constantly gravitating towards each other. However, by the time the season ended and Cory returned home, he was greeted with the news that made him happy but at the same time left him a quandary.

A report on People Magazine states that Cory returned home in December 2017, only to find out that his ex-girlfriend Cheyenne was pregnant with his child. Naturally, Cory’s entire focus shifted from his burgeoning romance with Taylor to his pregnant ex-girlfriend and their upcoming child. However, he was still an on-again-off-again relationship with Taylor. However, after his daughter Ryder was born, he was able to continue his romance with Taylor.

In February 2019, the couple revealed on their social media handles that they were indeed back together. However, their relationship was going to be far from uncomplicated. Co-parenting can be a tricky thing indeed. Although it made dating hard, Cory made it clear that he was with Taylor for better or for worse.

Are Cory and Taylor still together?

In October 2019, the Ex on the Beach pair revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Although Cory was already a father, he mentioned in the interview with People Magazine that he resented not being able to be deeply involved in his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy. Hence, he was excited to be a part of Taylor’s pregnancy. He made sure to show up for the ultrasound and doctor’s appointments. It was all a first for him.

In April 2020, Wharton and Selfridge had a daughter whom they named Mila. Cory and Taylor are very much together right now. Cory often posts pictures with his daughters and with Taylor on his Instagram handle. Most recently, on July 21, Taylor posted a family photo with Cory, their newborn Mila and Cory’s older daughter Ryder. The pair often posts pictures where Taylor is seen playing with Cory’s daughter Ryder. This suggests that Cory is clearly on good terms with his ex.

MTV cut ties with Taylor Selfridge

The couple revealed in May 2020 that they were scheduled to appear on Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special. However, MTV shockingly pulled away from the special due to Taylor’s past racist comments. The network also stated that they were ending their relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media.

