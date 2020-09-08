Are Rachel And Jon Still Together? Know All About '90 Day Fiance' Couple

American reality TV star Rachel Walters appeared on Season 4 of the reality television show 90 Day Fiance: What Now? in May 2020. She was accompanied by the man of her dreams, a British citizen named Jon Walters. The couple was newly married and appeared to be very much in love. Shortly after their appearance on the show, Rachel shared a picture on her Instagram handle, showing off both their wedding rings are her hand was wrapped over Jon’s. Find out, “Are Rachel and Jon still together?”

Read | Are Jihoon and Deavan still together? See the details of '90 day fiance' couple here

Are Rachel and Jon still together?

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance couple will be delighted to find out that Rachel and Jon are still together. Jon Walters took to his Instagram on August 27 and shared a beautiful monochrome picture with his new wife Rachel Walters. The couple is kissing each other in a romantic isolated location near the ocean. In the caption, Jon tagged Rachel and wrote, “Miss you.”

Rachel Walters took to her Instagram on August 20 and shared a funny video on her feed. The video features Rachel and Jon’s faces edited over a video of Prince Harry and Megan Markle being snapped by the media. The television star wrote the caption saying, “When Jon and I get turned into royalty.” Fans were thoroughly amused by her post.

Read | Are Josh and Aika still together? Know all about this '90 Day Fiance' fame couple

Rachel and Jon are in a long-distance relationship

According to a report on Intouch weekly, the 35-year-old mother of two, Rachel is currently living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while her beau Jon, 36, is living in Weston-super-Mare, England. In an update episode filmed in January, Rachel was seen hopping on a plane with her daughter Lucy as the duo were travelling London to go see Jon. Jon revealed in the update episode that, it had been 210 days since he had met Rachel and Lucy. He claimed that he was excited to see his family once again.

Read | Are Azan and Nicole still together? Read more about the '90 Day Fiance' couple

The couple was going through an incredibly tough time as Rachel was unexpectedly let go from a job where she had worked dedicatedly for seven years. The unfortunate incident took place days before she was supposed to sly to London. The couple had been worried if this would impact their visa process. The pair later claimed on the show that they were being optimistic in spite of the harsh times. From their Instagram, it appears as though they are still living in long distance.

Read | Are Colt and Jess still together? Know All About This '90 Day Fiance' Couple

Jon and Rachel running an Instagram page together

The 90 Day Fiance couple now runs an Instagram page together. Their Instagram page is called "Follow Your Fairytale" and has over 100,000 followers. The couple posts pictures with each other and share videos of the two. Rachel and Jon are also running a YouTube channel together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.