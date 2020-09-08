Are Michael And Angela Still Together? Know About The '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Here

The American reality show 90 Day Fiancé has been quite popular among the masses. One of the couples who gained massive popularity was Angela & Michael. 90 day Fiance Michael and Angela tied the knot in January 2020. However, prior to the wedding, the couple went through a rough patch. Are you wondering, “Are Michael and Angela still together”? Here is everything you need to know.

ALSO READ: Are Kalani And Asuelu Still Together? They Were In '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'?

Are Michael and Angela still together 2020?

Michael and Angela made an appearance on 90 Day Fiancé’s season 2, 3, and 5. Their journey has truly been like a roller coaster ride. The good news is that Michael and Angela are still together. The couple has not made any official announcement of having broken up, and Angela also shared a picture with her husband in a recent Instagram post. Hence, it is speculated that the 90 Day Fiancé couple is still together.

ALSO READ: Are Leida And Eric Still Together? Find Out The Status Of This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple

ALSO READ: Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together? Find Out More About This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple

About Michael and Angela:

While Angela was from Georgia, Michael was from Nigeria. The couple decided to end their relationship during 90 Day Fiancé’s season 2. However, this did not last for long since their romance was rekindled in the third season of the show. Ever since then, the couple faced several problems related to family, lies and Angela’s infertility issues.

However, despite all the issues, the couple decided to tie the knot. Angela wished to get married in the presence of her mother who resided in the United States of America. However, Michael was unable to procure a USA visa. When Angela flew to Nigeria, she was pressurized by Michael’s parents to get married there. Further, she was also affected by Michael’s friends. Angela then returned to the United States of America without getting married.

Since Michael’s visa application was on the verge of being rejected, Angela decided to get married to the love of her life in Nigeria. The two then decided to apply for a spouse visa for Michael. While their wedding took place in January, it has not yet featured on television. Michael and Angela’s wedding might feature in 90 Day Fiancé’s new season.

ALSO READ: Why Was Lisa Fired From 90 Day Fiancé Reportedly Fired From The Show?

Promo Image Source: Angela Deem Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.