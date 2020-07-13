Are Kalani And Asuelu Still Together? They Were In '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'?

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series that airs on TLC. The show revolves around couples who have applied for or have received a K-1 visa, the visa is actually available only to foreign fiancés of the citizens of the United States of America. Therefore, the couples have 90 days to marry each other.

One such couple from the show named Kalani and Asuelu, who actually got married in 2018. Both of them then feature in the next series of the 90 day fiance show titled 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season. Read on to know about the questions fans are curious about, "Are Kalani and Asuelu still together in 2020?"

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together in 2020?

In a recent episode of the show, it seemed like Asuelu is leaving his family in America and moving out to Samoa. Kalani Faagata who was believed to have dumped her husband Asuelu Pulaa, actually hasn't broken up with her hubby and the couple is very much together.

The recent episode of 90 day fiance: Happily Ever After ended with Asuelu calling Kalani some disrespectful words in front of Kalani's mother and two kids. The Samoan native also said that the job of American women is easy. But when Kalani asked him to do her chores by himself, Asuelu had no answer. The problem was that Asuelu wanted to go to Samoa, but he couldn't fly there as there is a measles outbreak in Samoa currently and it can be fatal for his kids.

So he is seen to be agitated and irritated in the whole time that they were having a vacation in California. He was seen rushing out of the Airbnb and even argued with the crew of the show to take away his microphone since he is going back to Samoa.

After all this drama on the last episode, the viewers of the show started assuming that the couple may have broken up. However quite contradicting, Asuelu was seen posting a picture on Instagram with Kalani and his two kids and even captioning it with some hashtags. He even celebrated Kalani's birthday on heir California vacation.

Even Kalani was seen sharing mushy romantic posts with her husband Asuelu. Check out her recent post.

Even though these posts seem to be confusing the producers of the show as well as the viewers of the reality show quite frequently. The couple had got married in the second half of 2018 and even after all the harsh talks and egoistic issues, the couple always seem to patch up with each other.

Promo Image courtesy: Kalani's Instagram

