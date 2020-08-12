Are Colt And Jess Still Together? Know All About This '90 Day Fiance' Couple

On the fifth season of the TLC show 90 Day Fiance, Colt Johnson was dating Jess Caroline. Jess is a Brazilian whom Colt had met in Las Vegas. However, the August 10 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After revealed some shocking facts about the pair's relationship.

Colt and Jess had a huge fight which resulted in a couple of shoes being thrown across the room. The pairs volatile screen antics in the recent episode of the show made many fans question the future of their relationship. Read on to find out. "Are Colt and Jess Still together?"

Are Colt and Jess Still together?

The answer to this question is a 'No'. Colt and Jess have indeed broken up. The pair had first made headlines in July 2019 but, the couple broke up just a few months into their relationship. Following their long-standing issues and some pretty ugly onscreen fights, Jess Caroline confirmed their split in April 2020. But, their break up wasn’t uneventful. According to a report on Starcasm, Jess publicly accused Cole of sharing her obscene photos among his friends.

The report claims that Jess had revealed the shocking news in her Instagram stories at the time. She states that she had grown tired of the abuse in her previous relationships. She claimed that she thought Colt would be different but he was more of the same.

According to the Starcasm report, the Brazilian television personality revealed that she had received a DM from one of Colt’s friends claiming to have seen her nudes. Jess claimed that she had sent the nude images to Colt as they were in a long-distance relationship.

Who is Jess dating now?

Jess Caroline is now dating musician Brian Hanvey. Hanvey posted a picture with Jess on June 12. The caption on the picture read, “Happy Brazilian Valentine’s Day babe.”According to a report on Distractify, Brian Hanvey is friends with Colt’s ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos. The couple reportedly met through Larissa, who had starred in one of Brian’s music videos. The report suggests that both Jess and Larissa bonded over their mutual dislike of their shared ex Colt.

Colt from 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram

Colt Johnson who rose to fame after his appearance on the TLC show 90 Day Fiance, has over 150,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He was last seen in an episode of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off show Happily Ever After. According to his Instagram Handle, the Las Vegas native is friends with Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan.

Jess from 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram

Jess Caroline has over 65,000 followers on her Instagram Handle. The television personality mostly posts a picture of herself with her friends. Here are some of the best posts from Jess Caroline’s Instagram.

