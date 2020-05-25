Taylor Swift’s Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'; Watch

Taylor Alison Swift, commonly known as Taylor Swift, is one of the finest American singers and songwriters. She is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Having sold more than 50 million albums, including 37 million in the US, Swift is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician. Along with being one of the biggest music sensations, Taylor Swift is also known for her warm and bubbly down-to-earth nature. Taylor Swift has often been spotted appearing on talk shows, being candid and having a blast. Here are the best moments of Taylor Swift from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon-

Taylor Swift’s best moments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Name That Song challenge

The host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, played a game with Taylor Swift that was titled as Name The Song challenge. The two were competing against each other in this musical game, where they had to hear the music played by the instrumentalists, and guess the song. Even though it was a head-to-head fight, Taylor Swift won the challenge. It was a very funny segment and definitely one of Taylor Swift’s best moments on the show.

Taylor Swift’s embarrassing footage

Not many know that Taylor Swift has in fact gone through a laser eye surgery. Jimmy Fallon played an embarrassing video of the singer from her ‘post-surgery effects’ that was lent to him by Taylor Swift’s mother. In the video, Taylor Swift is very loopy and it is a hilarious video. Taylor Swift’s shocking reaction and the funny videotape definitely makes this one of her best moments on the show.

Draw Each other

Jimmy Fallon based this segment on a photoshoot that Taylor Swift was a part of with her close friend, for the magazine Vogue. For the magazine, the two went through a ‘best-friend test’ where they had to draw each other, without looking at the paper. Jimmy played the exact same game with Taylor Swift and their drawings are worth having a look at, as they will definitely make one roll on the floor laughing.

