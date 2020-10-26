Are Erin Moriarty And Antony Starr Dating? 'The Boys' Fans Seem To Think So

Two stars from The Boys are reportedly dating. According to a fan account, The Boys’ stars Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr are a couple in real life. Furthermore, the off-screen couple and on-screen enemies are trying to keep their relationship low-key and are yet to confirm or comment on these rumours.

Are Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr dating?

The Boys is one of the most popular web series in the digital space. The show’s concept and execution have gained positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Apart from the on-screen rivalry, The Boys cast is close in real life. Many of the cast members often hang out with each other and are present in each other Instagram posts and stories.

But now, it is rumoured that two of The Boys cast members are dating in real life. These cast members are none other than Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr. According to the anonymous celebrity gossip handle, Deuxmoi, the co-stars are trying to keep their relationship low-key.

In their recent Instagram stories, the handle published a series of emails received by a social media user. In these stories, the anonymous sender refers to Antony Starr as an actor on “the current biggest streaming show”. A fan decoded this and indicated that the article is about Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty.

The Instagram user, who decoded this email also added more proof to this statement. The user said that Erin Moriarty has posted a few stories to celebrate Antony Starr’s birthday. The user also confirmed that the email’s subject, “diabolical gals”, is a reference to The Boys. The word, ‘diabolical’ is often used by the show’s characters.

After decoding the first email, Duexmoi shared a screenshot of a second email from the same anonymous sender. The sender confirmed that the rumoured couple is Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr. The sender also added that before dating Starr, Erin Moriarty was pursuing some other actor from her previous show.

As mentioned above, Erin Moriarty did post a bunch of pictures of Antony Starr to commemorate his birthday. All these pictures seemed to be from the places The Boys cast members spent time together. While concluding this birthday spam for Starr, Erin Moriarty wrote, “Starlight and Homelander are besties”. Take a look at Erin Moriarty’s Instagram stories for Antony Starr’s birthday here.

