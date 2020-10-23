'The Boys' Creator Eric Kripke Reveals Who Supernatural's Dean & Sam Would Vote For

The Boys creator Eric Kripke took to his social media and urged people to vote for Biden but with a Supernatural twist. Eric took the help of his popular characters from the series Supernatural and expressed what Dean and Sam would have done. His theory is doing the rounds on the internet as US Presidential Elections are approaching. Read on to know whom he thinks the brothers would have voted for in this Presidential elections in the US.

Eric Kripke takes a stand on Trump Biden debate

As the US Presidential elections come close, a number of celebrities are urging the people of the United States to vote for Joe Biden. Eric Kripke joined the league and wrote in his tweet, “Ok, look. If you're in a midwest state (I'm proudly from Toledo, Ohio) & a fan of #SPN, know this: I created Sam & Dean, so I know that they'd vote for @JoeBiden.” Eric posted a picture of the brothers staring at the camera for the picture and wrote further “For whatever that’s worth.” Check out the tweet below.

Netizens react to Eric Kripke's tweet

As soon as the post went up on Twitter, netizens flooded it with their reactions and opinion about the tweet. While a number of people praised his idea of involving the brothers in the Joe Biden campaign, a few of the netizens were displeased. Several netizens tweeted that since Supernatural is their favourite series, Eric must not ruin it for them by making it political. A number of other people replied to the post and wrote how they thought which brother would vote for which party. The Boys creator kept up with the response tweets from netizens and replied to a few of the users. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

I feel like Dean would be the "my vote doesn't matter" type up until this year, then he'd register because he sees real evil. Sam is a Democrat for sure. — Daina🎃Team Mishap (@Daina_91880) October 23, 2020

Sam strikes me as a proud Democrat. Dean seems more like the Republican type (but not pro-Trump). And both of them have died so many times, their registrations were long ago purged from any voter rolls. — Jared Sandman (@JaredSandman) October 23, 2020

Sorry, you get to keep the Dukes of Hazzard, but SPN belongs to us now. — chris (@kodi) October 23, 2020

Please don't ruin my thoughts on my most absolute favorite characters ever made. Yes I know you created them but please don't turn my favorite show that has had a HUGE impact on my life political. Thank you. — CupperCakes88 (@Enzolover63) October 23, 2020

Supernatural's Dean and Sam

Supernatural is a popular American TV series that revolves around two brothers Sam Winchester and Dean Winchester. The two hunt demons, ghost, monsters and other supernatural beings. The character of Sam Winchester is portrayed by Jared Padalecki and Dean is portrayed by Jensen Ackles. The series has been created by Eric Kripke and has had 15 seasons till now.

Image credits: A still from the 'Supernatural' series

