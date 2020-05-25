Are Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Still Together? Here's What Fans Must Know

Ever since pop sensation Katy Perry revealed that she is pregnant with English actor Orlando Bloom's baby, the couple has been making headlines for several reasons. There have been a lot of speculations made online about the celebrity couple's togetherness as fans eagerly want to know whether are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still together? Read to know about what's up with the love birds amid lockdown.

Also Read | Katy Perry Craves Spicy Indian Food; Says Her Pregnancy Has Been 'all About Spices'

Also Read | Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Newly Released Music Video 'Daisies'; Watch

Katy Perry gets candid about her relationship with Orlando Bloom

The Dark Horse singer, Katy Perry has been all over the internet after she broke the news of her pregnancy by dropping the music video of her single titled, Never Worn White, flaunting her baby bump. The track also pays homage to her mushy romance with beau Orlando Bloom with lyrics like, "Cause I've never worn white, But I wanna get it right, Yeah, I really wanna try with you, No, I've never worn white, But I'm standin' here tonight, Cause I really wanna say 'I do'". However, just like any other couples, Katy and Orlando have their highs and lows in their relationship but have been stuck together through it all.

In an interview with a magazine, the Roar singer opened up about Bloom respecting her boundaries while they're quarantining together. Katy stated that Bloom is being super-sensitive knowing that they are not only in quarantine but are doing it while she is pregnant. She revealed that the actor is also doing a lot of pro-style cycling for a couple of hours a day so that he gives her the space she needs. She also admitted that there is a lot of friction between her and Orlando Bloom, but expressed saying they get down to the mat and come back up every time.

Also Read | Katy Perry Responds To Fan Theories About Her Collaboration With Taylor Swift

On the other hand, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is super excited to welcome his baby girl into the world. Before meeting his ladylove, Orlando Bloom took his friend, Laird Hamilton's advice and went celibate for six months, revealed the actor himself in an interview with a portal. Furthermore, he also went on to discuss his family with Katy Perry and their future munchkin as he said it's an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world. Earlier this month, Orlando also took to Instagram to share a cutesy mirror selfie with Katy Perry. Check it out:

However, a day after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their pregnancy, news broke that the power couple had to postpone their March wedding due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. The love birds were planning to tie the knot in Japan but had to put their nuptials on hold. The date of their postponed wedding has not been announced by either of the personalities.

Also Read | After Battling 'waves Of Depression' Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Yellow Dress

(Image credit: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.