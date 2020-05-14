Katy Perry Responds To Fan Theories About Her Collaboration With Taylor Swift

Social media is going crazy with the rumour that Katy Perry is collaborating with longtime enemy-turned-friend Taylor Swift. Recently, Katy Perry in an interview diverted away from questions about this collaboration. But many fan theories suggest a different story.

Katy Perry collaborating with Taylor Swift?

Pop star Katy Perry has her plate full. The Dark Horse singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The couple sent the internet into a frenzy when they announced they are expecting a baby girl. Apart from getting ready for being a mother, Katy Perry is also the judge on the singing reality show American Idol. The Teenage Dreams singer is also working on her fifth studio album.

A few days ago, Katy Perry posted a picture of her brand new single Daisies before its release on May 15. Perry’s fans have since been waiting for this single. But soon after Katy Perry posted this song art, Taylor Swift posted a picture of herself wearing a sweater covered in daisies.

Soon, both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s fans connected the dots and the rumours about this highly anticipated collab started doing rounds on the internet. In a recent interview with a media portal, Katy Perry opened up about this rumoured collaboration with Taylor Swift.

During the interview, Katy Perry told her fans that she will be performing at American Idol’s grand finale on May 17. Hence fans have to tune in to Idol next week to see if the rumours are “true or false”. Her response to these rumours left American Idol co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in splits.

Now, only time will tell if these rumours and fan theories are true. But Katy Perry’s collaboration with Taylor Swift should not be much of surprise to her fans. Katy Perry had even worn her iconic Met Gala burger costume in Taylor Swift’s Lover album song You Need To Calm Down. Katy and Taylor ended their long-standing feud about back-up dancers when Perry literally sent an olive branch to Taylor Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour. Since the two are at peace, fans have been wanting the two mega pop stars to drop a collaboration for a long time now.

