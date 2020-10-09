Hailey Bieber Shares 'pizza Night' Pics With Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner Drops A Comment

Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram on October 8, 2020, and shared pictures from her and Justin Bieber’s exclusive once in a month ‘Pizza Night.’ They might also be hosting Kylie Jenner next month. Take a look at the snaps from Hailey Baldwin's Instagram:

Also Read: Justin Bieber Enjoys Sunday Date With Wife Hailey As They Ring In 2nd Anniversary

Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Post

Hailey shared these series of pictures, where you see them go through the whole process of prepping up and baking the pizzas. Her caption read – “Pizza night at ours once a month,” which suggested that the couple has a pizza night with homemade pizzas once a month. The first picture saw Hailey cutting into a hot, just-out-of-the-oven Pizza while Bieber was engrossed in his phone. The second picture was a shot of all the pizzas lined up and the model held beside it a glass of wine. In the third picture the pop-singer threw a peace sign while the last was of a pizza ready to pop in the oven.

Also Read: 'Promise To Put You First': Justin Bieber To Hailey As They Ring In Wedding Anniversary

The two looked adorable as they wore comfy clothes. Baldwin sported a Toronto Maple Leaf Jersey whereas Bieber wore a white Drew hoodie. Many fans and friends dropped comments on the posts and drooled over the pizzas. The most notable comment was from Kylie Jenner who announced her arrival for the lovebirds' pizza night next month.

Hailey and Justin's wedding

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been married for two years now as they quietly got hitched on September 13, 2018, and finally had an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. They both took to their Instagram accounts as they celebrated a year to their official wedding, 10 days ago on September 30, 2020, and shared pictures from their wedding. The eye-catching detail was the quote “TILL DEATH DO US PART” on Hailey’s wedding–gown trail and her caption read - "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

Also Read: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Are Not Ready To Have Children Yet

Also Read: 'Baby Or Crocs Collab?': Justin Bieber Fans Ask After The Singer Shares A Cryptic Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.