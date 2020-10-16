Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Surpasses Kylie's Fortune Making Her The Richest Kar-Jenner Sis

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian made it to Forbes 'Richest Self-Made Women Under 40' and has surpassed younger sister Kylie Jenner to become the richest Kar-Jenner sister. Last year, Forbes announced Kylie Jenner to be the youngest self-made billionaire. However, after the cosmetics giant Coty acquired a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics last year in November, it disclosed that Kylie's makeup brand had lower revenues than what the Kar-Jenner family had previously revealed to Forbes. Thus, the net worth of the 23-year-old was reduced to $700 million by the business magazine.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian To Launch New Makeup Line 'Opalescent Collection' On Her 40th Birthday

Now, Kylie's elder sister, Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $780 million as of 2020 by Forbes, which makes her the richest Kardashian-Jenner sister among them all. However, her younger sister is still one of the only women in her 20s to have made it in the list. Also, it was a near-miss for the owner of KKW Beauty as she will soon turn 40 on October 21, 2020.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Armenia Fund To Help Amidst Conflict With Azerbaijan

Kim Kardashian's fortune witnesses a massive jump from last year

Kim Kardashian's net worth was estimated to be around $410 million by Forbes itself in 2019. Now, the beauty mogul sits at an astonishing $780 million and joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Serena Williams and Lady Gaga to name a few. Kim has been putting a lot of hard work into her cosmetics as well as clothing brands, i.e. KKW Beauty and SKIMS. She also sold around 20% stake of KKW Beauty to Coty back in July, last year.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West Has Proved To Be Such A “stage Mom” And Fans Can't Get Over It

Meanwhile, the Forbes list is shared by several artists of the music industry, who are under 40. The 32-year-old pop icon Rihanna has acquired the titled of the richest female musician, this year around as well, with a fortune of $600 million. Hold up singer Beyoncé also made it to the list as her net worth saw a rise of $20 million, making it a total of $420 million as of 2020. Miss Tay Tay has made it to the list as well with an increase of $5 million in her net worth and a total of $365 million. Furthermore, Lady Gaga has acquired a spot in the list too, with a net worth of $150 million as of 2020.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's 'baby Boy' Psalm West's Cutest Pictures Shared By His Mom; Check Out

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.